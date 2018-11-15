DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DMPI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,108. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

