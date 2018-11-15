Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DNLI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,572. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $349,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,456. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5,364.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

