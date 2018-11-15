Denbury Resources (DNR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources’ is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. In this respect, Denbury’s recent acquisition of Penn Virginia for about $1.7 billion is noteworthy. However, the company’s significant exposure to debt and rising lease operating expenses are a matter of concern.”

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Denbury Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of DNR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 3.74. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.39 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 30.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,081 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 55.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Denbury Resources by 3,562.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 743,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,209 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Denbury Resources by 49.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the third quarter worth $8,478,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.