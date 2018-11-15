Denise Ilitch Acquires 20,000 Shares of Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Director Denise Ilitch purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HZN opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Horizon Global Corp has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Global Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 229,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 87,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

