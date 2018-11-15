Dennis E. Hruby Sells 50,000 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIGA opened at $5.55 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

