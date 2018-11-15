Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (BC8) a €65.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.74 ($102.02).

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 opened at €70.80 ($82.33) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €75.40 ($87.67).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.