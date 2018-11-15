Deutsche Bank Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Price Target to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.18.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 492,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,874. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 330,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.