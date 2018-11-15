Devin W. Stockfish Buys 27,890 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 169,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,309. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 135,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

