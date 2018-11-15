Devon Energy (DVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s third-quarter earnings and total revenues were better than expected, courtesy of recovery in commodity prices and strong U.S. oil production. The company continues to benefit from strong performance by its Delaware and STACK assets, as well as high quality of other domestic oil plays. Devon’s focus on high-margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets is boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil assets, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production in 2018 from the 2017 level. In the past month, Devon Energy’s shares have recorded a narrower loss compared with its industry. However, the highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry, limited control over some of its properties and stringent regulations are headwinds.”

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Devon Energy stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.