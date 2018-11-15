Diageo plc (DGE) Insider Sells £565,324.50 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59).

Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Kathryn Mikells acquired 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,726 ($35.62) per share, with a total value of £163.56 ($213.72).

On Wednesday, October 10th, Kathryn Mikells acquired 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,639 ($34.48) per share, with a total value of £131.95 ($172.42).

On Monday, September 10th, Kathryn Mikells acquired 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,684 ($35.07) per share, with a total value of £161.04 ($210.43).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,727 ($35.63) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,857.37 ($37.34).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

