Diageo’s (DGE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,160 ($41.29) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target (up from GBX 2,880 ($37.63)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,857.37 ($37.34).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,786.50 ($36.41) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,525 ($32.99) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,807.92). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,017 shares of company stock worth $75,795,655.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.