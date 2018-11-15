Dicker Data Ltd (DDR) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

ASX DDR opened at A$2.95 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

