Digirad (DRAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.02

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 4522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Digirad had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 68,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $120,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 94,394 shares of company stock worth $150,182. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digirad stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.54% of Digirad worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

