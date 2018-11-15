Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $97,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 60.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 51.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NYSE DDS opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

