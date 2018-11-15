Discovery Fund Lp Harbert Purchases 8,928 Shares of Qumu Corp (QUMU) Stock

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Discovery Fund Lp Harbert bought 8,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $21,784.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qumu Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.79.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.37). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

