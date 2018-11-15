Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dominion Energy by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,901 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

