Donald Abbey Sells 10,550 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Donald Abbey sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total value of $1,575,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Donald Abbey sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $331,079.28.

DexCom stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -239.36 and a beta of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $475,951,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $477,644,000 after acquiring an additional 705,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 67,520.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 493,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $51,494,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after acquiring an additional 354,331 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on DexCom to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

