Doyle Wealth Management Takes $215,000 Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Hess by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hess by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 365.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

