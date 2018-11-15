Dr. Hönle (HNL) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

HNL opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Tuesday.

Get Dr. Hönle alerts:

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.