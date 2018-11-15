Dropil (DROP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283,490.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Dropil has a market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $283,490.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00025135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00019216 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004390 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036038 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00108717 BTC.

About Dropil

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,321,602,111 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

