DubaiCoin Price Down 27.7% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00017775 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $24,637.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00059770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003677 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

