Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Duke Realty by 148,447.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 598,245 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Duke Realty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,394,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

