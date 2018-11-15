DuluxGroup Limited (DLX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.14

DuluxGroup Limited (ASX:DLX) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

DLX stock traded down A$0.19 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$7.20 ($5.11). 2,217,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.78. DuluxGroup has a 1-year low of A$6.30 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of A$8.28 ($5.87).

DuluxGroup Company Profile

DuluxGroup Limited manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes paints, coatings, adhesives, and garden care and other building products in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, China, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company's Dulux ANZ segment offers decorative paints, as well as woodcare, texture, protective, powder, and industrial coatings for consumer and professional trade markets.

