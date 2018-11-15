Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Receives GBX 581 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 581 ($7.59).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities cut shares of Dunelm Group to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 578 ($7.55). The stock had a trading volume of 453,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $7.00.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

