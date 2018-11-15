Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,735 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after buying an additional 302,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,460,000 after buying an additional 261,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,572,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,802,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,156,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,257,000 after buying an additional 168,500 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $256.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.19 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

