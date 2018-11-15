Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,645 Shares of Knoll Inc (KNL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Knoll worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Knoll by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 181,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 179,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 753,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $42,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Maypole bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $626,175. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

KNL stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

