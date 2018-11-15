Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,576 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of SO opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.09. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

