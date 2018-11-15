DURECT Co. (DRRX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 235.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 22.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 286,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 45.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 249,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 80.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. Analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

