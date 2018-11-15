DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for DWS Municipal Income Trust.

