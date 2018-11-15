Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in General Electric (GE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5,184.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $8.32 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in General Electric (GE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-takes-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.