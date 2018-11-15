Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (EGIF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

In other Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund news, insider James C. Camp acquired 2,000 shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $28,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

