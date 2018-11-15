Eastern (EML) vs. Q.E.P. (QEPC) Financial Analysis

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern and Q.E.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $204.24 million 0.88 $5.04 million N/A N/A Q.E.P. $322.39 million 0.30 $7.94 million N/A N/A

Q.E.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern.

Volatility and Risk

Eastern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Q.E.P. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eastern and Q.E.P., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 4.30% 13.72% 7.01% Q.E.P. 1.56% 0.97% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Eastern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastern beats Q.E.P. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices. The company's Security Products segment offers e engineered and standard closing and locking systems, including vehicular accessory locks, cabinet locks, cam locks, electric switch locks, tubular key locks, and combination padlocks under the SESAMEE, PRESTOLOCK and SEARCHALERT names. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, and access control units. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; and circuit boards and other electronic assemblies to various industries, including measurement systems, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, and industrial controls, medical, and military products. The company's Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segment's products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, route operators, and locksmiths. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, ROBERTS, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Capitol, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Elastiment, Vitrex, Homelux, Tilerite, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, and Benetiere brands. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

