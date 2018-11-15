Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 2,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $42,950,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,917 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 130.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.