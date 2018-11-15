Edap Tms (EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 2,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,966. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

