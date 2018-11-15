Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 45,015 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 422.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 692,611 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 651,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 195.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 584,241 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 45,015 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/edgestream-partners-l-p-buys-45015-shares-of-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.