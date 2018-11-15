Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.19 Million Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,960,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 121.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after buying an additional 208,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $23,516,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $15,438,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

