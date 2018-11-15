Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) received a $45.00 target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,989. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 48.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 650,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,432,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,289,000 after purchasing an additional 362,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 130.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

