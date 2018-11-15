Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $19,179.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00145180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00231338 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.10089559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

