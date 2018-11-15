EI Group (EIG) Price Target Increased to GBX 205 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

EI Group (LON:EIG) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 199 ($2.60).

Get EI Group alerts:

LON:EIG traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 175.80 ($2.30). 983,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. EI Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.