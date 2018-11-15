Eight Capital Lowers Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target to C$10.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.78.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.73 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.55 and a 1-year high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$279,900.00. Also, insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$33,238.08.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

