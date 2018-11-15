Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Stake Lifted by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,614.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Reeg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,242.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $532,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Stake Lifted by Brasada Capital Management LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/eldorado-resorts-inc-eri-stake-lifted-by-brasada-capital-management-lp.html.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.