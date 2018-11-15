Electronic Arts (EA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.86

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.86 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 99308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $974,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,440.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

