Electronics For Imaging (EFII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) recently:

11/15/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

11/1/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – Electronics For Imaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/16/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/10/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) is leading the transformation from analog to digital imaging with scalable, digital, award-winning products. Based in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the world, EFI develops breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process, increasing your competitiveness and boosting productivity. "

9/21/2018 – Electronics For Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,399. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.07. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $12,292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,207,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

