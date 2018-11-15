Element Fleet Management (EFN) Upgraded by Cormark to Market Perform

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFN. TD Securities cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.95.

TSE:EFN opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.30, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 0.809999950925436 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

