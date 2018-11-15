Emcor Group Inc (EME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,816,739 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the October 15th total of 1,018,216 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,855,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

