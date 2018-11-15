Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.43

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 22003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

