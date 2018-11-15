Encana Corp (ECA) Director Howard John Mayson Purchases 3,500 Shares

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) Director Howard John Mayson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard John Mayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 24,886,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,603. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana Corp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Encana by 15.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 274.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 421.1% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Encana by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Encana from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$12.96” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

