Encompass Health (EHC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of AMEX EHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 620,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 696.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 97.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 108.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

