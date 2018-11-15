Endava (DAVA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Endava to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 34.23 Endava Competitors $2.09 billion $177.75 million 3.04

Endava’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Endava and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 244 974 1626 71 2.52

Endava presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Endava’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endava has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.42% -32.02% 2.09%

Summary

Endava competitors beat Endava on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

