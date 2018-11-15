Endurance International Group (EIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $201,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $86,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $291,348. Corporate insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

